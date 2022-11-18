Apple Arcade has some new games and content updates coming over the next couple of weeks, including Old Man’s Journey+ and SpongeBob SolitairePants.

Old Man’s Journey+, from Vienna-based developers Broken Rules, is a soul-searching puzzle adventure that invites you to immerse yourself in quiet and inquisitive puzzles, and experience the old man’s heartache, regret, and hope.

SpongeBob SolitairePants aims to be a fun and unique take on solitaire, featuring iconic characters and themes from the hit Nickelodeon show, and three unique game modes: Adventure, Classic, and Battle. The game is created by 19-year-old Brayden Gogis, a SpongeBob superfan, and SpongeBob SolitairePants is his dream project. He combed through countless assets from the series, selected the voiceovers, and filled the game with both overt and hidden references to the series that offer surprise and delight moments for fellow fans.

Here’s a summary of all the announced content coming to Apple Arcade in the coming days:

Apple Arcade Launching Today

Old Man’s Journey+ — Old Man’s Journey+ is a soul-searching puzzle adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. Entrenched in a beautifully sun-kissed and handcrafted world, this award-winning game tells a story of life, loss, reconciliation, and hope. Meditatively delightful and reflective, Old Man’s Journey+ invites players to immerse themselves in quiet and inquisitive puzzles, and uncover the stories of the old man’s life told through beautiful vignettes of his memories.

New Content Updates

Skate City — Introduces an all-new city based off of Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood, includes free skate and new challenges and goals.

Simon’s Cat — Story Time — Adds 300 more new levels with 25 new levels added every week.

WHAT THE GOLF? — WHAT THE GOLF’s Thanksgiving event will run November 14 through November 27.

Star Trek: Legends — Introduces new hero Kor, from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

MasterChef: Let’s Cook! — Features exclusive Thanksgiving recipes and challenges, along with the introduction Community Events.

Launching November 25

Arcade Originals

SpongeBob SolitairePants — Join SpongeBob in a unique take on solitaire, with three fun game modes.Adventure through Quest mode where each level offers new challenges straight from the depths of Bikini Bottom.