Final Fantasy XVI release date confirmed, new trailer released

After what feels like multiple rumours and leaks, we now have a confirmed release date for Final Fantasy XVI, and it’s June 22nd, 2023.

Pre-orders are also opening up on Monday, December 12th, and along with a new trailer called “Revenge”, Square Enix has revealed the multiple versions of the game that will be available.

For those wondering, here’s the official story blurb on Final Fantasy XVI:

Final Fantasy XVI introduces gamers to an all-new story in the Final Fantasy universe, an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the realm of Valisthea – a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals, and where peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions. The fate of the land is decided by the Eikons, mighty summoned beasts and their Dominants, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call upon and wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon known as Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake. With striking characters, rich lore and a captivating storyline, Final Fantasy XVI will be available as a Standard Edition version, as well as three additional editions. The Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game are available for pre-order now and the Collector’s Edition will be available for pre-order on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:00 p.m. UK / 7:00 pm CET on the Square Enix Store. Everyone that pre-orders FINAL FANTASY XVI will receive the Braveheart (Weapon) DLC and Cait Sith Charm (Gil Boost Accessory) DLC.

If you grab the collector’s edition for PS5, here’s what you’ll get:

Collector’s Box – A beautiful metallic-sheen box featuring impressive artwork by legendary FINAL FANTASY series illustrator, Yoshitaka Amano

A beautiful metallic-sheen box featuring impressive artwork by legendary FINAL FANTASY series illustrator, Yoshitaka Amano FINAL FANTASY XVI Game – Base game package, including reversible cover art

Base game package, including reversible cover art Premium Statue – Phoenix vs Ifrit – An exquisitely crafted figurine depicting the battling figures of two key Eikons—Phoenix and Ifrit

An exquisitely crafted figurine depicting the battling figures of two key Eikons—Phoenix and Ifrit Metal Eikon Pin Collection – A premium metal pin collection featuring eight eikons

A premium metal pin collection featuring eight eikons Special Clive Rosfield SteelBook Case – A SteelBook case featuring artwork of Clive Rosfield, the protagonist

– A SteelBook case featuring artwork of Clive Rosfield, the protagonist Cloth World Map of Valisthea – A cloth map of Valisthea, where the story unfolds

– A cloth map of Valisthea, where the story unfolds Blood Sword (Weapon) DLC – The fabled scarlet steel of Firion, hero of FINAL FANTASY II

The deluxe edition will feature the game including some reversible cover art, a cloth world map, and a steelbook, while the digital deluxe version contains the game, digital mini artbook, and digital mini soundtrack.

Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PS5 on June 22nd, 2023.