Hyenas is having another alpha starting this weekend

Creative Assembly is opening the doors to let more people try Hyenas, its brand new “extractor shooter” with another alpha. It’s going to be starting on Friday 2nd December at 9am UK time and running until Sunday 4th December at 9am UK time.

This is alpha 1.10 for Hyenas, and is letting more PC players experience it ahead of release. This version will include improvements that the developer says will sharpen the experience, including end-of-match flow tweaks, a better user interface (and HUD!) and even controller updates. You can sign up for the alpha here.

Live Product Director Alex Hunnisett said:

We’re super excited to be sharing news of HYENAS’ biggest Alpha Weekend yet as we close out the end of 2022 with a bang.

​Over the last few months, it’s been awesome to see thousands of players join The Pack and witness the chaos unfold. On behalf of the development team, I’d like to thank everyone for checking HYENAs out and letting us know what you think! At the core of this game is you, our players, and The Pack. It’s great to be able to create and evolve this experience for you to enjoy.

​As 2022 closes out, we’re hyped to be expanding The Pack with our biggest Alpha Weekend yet. We’ve heard your feedback and will be bringing new features and improvements that will enhance your games, along with a few extra community surprises thrown in! If you want to find out more and you’re already in The Pack – now’s the time to jump back in and check them out. Be sure to welcome our new HYENAS to the pack with your support and (maybe a well-placed cat-bomb).

Hyenas is out in 2023.