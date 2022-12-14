Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is coming in April 2023

Capcom has announced that Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is coming to PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on April 14th, 2023.

The collection will include all 10 Mega Man Battle Network titles along with “previously exclusive Battle Chips and long-awaited NetBattles” that you can play alongside friends via the internet. Pre-orders are already available now for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and include two addition skins for the PET screen, and music tracks that can be played in the music player. Digital versions of volumes 1 and 2 can also be paid for separately.

Here’s the official word on the collection:

Join MegaMan.EXE and fellow NetNavi Operators around the world to save the interconnected world of Net Society! With the collection’s online features, players can use room codes to have Private Battles with friends, join Casual Battles with others online, or strive for Netbattler nobility in Ranked matches! NetBattlers looking to mix things up can also choose from different sets of battle rules, such as wagering Chips in Real Thing battles, the best-of-three brawl Triple Battles introduced in Mega Man Battle Network 3, or the return of Version Battles from Mega Man Battle Network 4. Players on the hunt for specific Battle Chips can trade with friends and fellow Netbattlers across the globe. In addition to exchanging collected Battle Chips from the series, players can trade MegaMan.EXE styles to customize their look and swap Navi customizer programs to make MegaMan.EXE even stronger Players can even download rare Battle Chips that were previously available primarily at promotional events in Japan! 15 downloadable Battle Chips can be accessed via the MegaMan screen in each game. In addition to experiencing these beloved Mega Man titles online with other NetNavi Operators, players who pre-order will enjoy the following exclusive additional content! The MegaMan.EXE PET on the launcher screen is customizable with two brand-new skins: Hub Style for Volume 1 and Dark MegaMan for Volume 2. Additionally, four new special arrangements of original music from the Mega Man Battle Network series will be available in the Music Player as part of the pre-order bonus package.

The package will include over 1000 pieces of Mega Man art and nearly 200 music tracks. In celebration of this announcement, season 1 and 2 of the Mega Mann NT Warrior animated series will be re-released for free on the Capcom USA Twitch channel, with the YouTube Channel getting them in early 2023.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is coming to PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on April 14th, 2023.