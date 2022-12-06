‘Mistlands’ update now live in Valheim

“We’re excited to finally see all our players venture into Mistlands,” said Henrik Törnqvist, co-founder of Iron Gate Studio. “Mistlands has been a labour of love and the team poured every ounce of their creativity into its atmosphere, feel and gameplay, and we can’t wait to see players take on a new challenge as we set our sights on Ashlands and the Deep North next.”
“Mistlands is Valheim’s most ambitious biome yet,” said Albert Säfström, VP of Publishing at Coffee Stain. “It recaptures the feeling of playing the game for the first time. Confident players who have been running around in high-level Plains gear crushing their foes will be reminded of why Valheim is considered a “brutal” survival game.”