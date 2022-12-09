Street Fighter 6 release date announced, new characters revealed

Let’s cut to the chase, Street Fighter 6 has finally got a firm release date: it’s coming on June 2nd, 2023, with some bonus content for PlayStation players. There will be three versions of the game (Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition), which are detailed as follows:

Includes the base game of Fighting Ground, World Tour, Battle Hub, and the 18-character launch roster Deluxe Edition (Digital) – Includes the base game and the Year 1 Character Pass (containing four characters), colors 3-10 for each of those Year 1 characters’ Outfit 1, and a bonus of 4,200 Drive Tickets for in-game purchases, all discounted from separate full game and Year 1 Character Pass purchases

Includes the base game and the Year 1 Character Pass (containing four characters), colors 3-10 for each of those Year 1 characters’ Outfit 1, and a bonus of 4,200 Drive Tickets for in-game purchases, all discounted from separate full game and Year 1 Character Pass purchases Ultimate Edition (Digital) – Includes the base game and the Year 1 Ultimate Pass, which contains content from the Year 1 Character Pass, two additional costumes and their alternate colors for the four Year 1 characters, two more stages, and a bonus of 7,700 Drive Tickets

In terms of pre-orders, they’re available today, with alternate colours for “Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken’s Outfit 1, while PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 digital pre-orders will also receive exclusive items like 18 in-game Special Titles and 18 Stickers featuring unique art from the launch roster to personalize their profile”.

Capcom also shared info on the World Tour mode:

Visit exciting locations like a beach in Jamaica, an arena in Italy, a festival in France, and more as you travel around the world learning Special Moves from Masters. You can even mix and match Special Moves from different Masters meaning that your avatar can throw out a Hadoken or Sonic Boom, perform a Spinning Bird Kick, and execute a Yoga Flame, all in the same match as long as they’re using different inputs. World Tour also introduces Master Assist, allowing players to fight alongside a Master like Ryu by calling upon them in battle to help for a period of time, a useful tool for when you encounter more than one opponent. Lastly, play your heart out with minigames like karate-chopping bottles, enjoying Italian cuisine, parrying basketballs, and more. Minigames are playable in between matches in the form of part-time jobs where you can earn World Tour mode currency to purchase in-game clothing, food, and more.

Of major note, four characters were revealed, including a returning classic and three newbies:

Dee Jay – First appearing in Super Street Fighter II, Dee Jay is a globally popular dance music superstar with a burning love for music and fighting. As a returning character in the series, Dee Jay retains his trademark moves that will get you in the rhythm such as Air Slasher, Double Rolling Sobat, Machine Gun Upper, and Jackknife Maximum, while adding new moves like Jus Cool and Weekend Pleasure to his arsenal. Visit Bathers Beach, Dee Jay’s stage in Street Fighter 6, to find a beachside party full of life amidst a setting sun.

Marisa is an up-and-coming jewelry designer from Italy who claims ancestry to ancient Greek warriors. A powerhouse of a character, Marisa utilizes her long limbs to unleash slow yet gargantuan strikes like the devastating Gladius, defensive counter Scutum, powerful Quadriga kick, and the almighty Goddess of the Hunt. Bask in the scent of victory in Colosseo, Marisa’s stage, with battle-ready warriors in the background cheering you on. JP – JP is the head of an international nonprofit organization responsible for many successful investment projects, and the man behind Nayshall’s present prosperity. He has a beloved cat named Cybele. JP takes control of the entire map from all angles with moves like the powerful void-creating Departure, the clone-deploying Torbalan, the Embrace grab, and the destructive Interdiction.

Lastly, Capcom detailed abionus for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition players with “the Street Fighter RVN6ACK Campaign! Create a CAPCOM ID and link your platform to receive Super Street Fighter II Turbo in the Battle Hub when Street Fighter 6 launches”.

Street Fighter 6 is coming on June 2, 2023.