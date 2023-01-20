Civilization VI: Leader Pass – Rulers of China is available now

As we reported back in November 2022, Civilization VI has a Leader Pass that will be adding 18 new leaders, and the latest part of the DLC is available now.

The Rules of China part of the leader pass adds Yonglle (China), Wu Zetian (China) and Qin Shi Huang the Unifier (China) to Civilization VI, and we’ve got a new video (below), and the information for each character for you.

Yongle (China)

When Zhu Di, prince of Yan, ascended to the throne, he took the reign name Yongle. As emperor, he didn’t overindulge in luxuries, but sought and received tributes from dozens of other countries. In-game, he likes Civilizations with positive income per turn and dislikes those with negative income per turn.

New Ability: Lijia

All Cities receive projects where they can convert 50% of their Production into Food, Faith, or 100% if it is Gold.

Cities with 10 or more Population receive +2 Gold, +1 Science, and +1 Culture per turn for each Population in the city (requires Rise and Fall or Gathering Storm DLC pack).

Wu Zetian (China)

The only woman ever to sit on China’s throne, Wu Zetian shifted the focus of power away from powerful families in favour of a more centralised bureaucracy and, by opening administrative examinations to all, moved Chinese politics towards a more meritocratic system. As the empress regnant, she relied on her secret police to eliminate any perceived rivals, and she’s no more tolerant of competition in-game. She dislikes any nearby armies and settlements that aren’t hers.

New Ability: Manual of Entrapment

All offensive Spies operate at 1 level higher.

Whenever an offensive spy mission is successful, you also gain 25% of the Culture and Science that the targeted city earned that turn.

Receive a free spy after discovering Defensive Tactics.

Qin Shi Huang the Unifier (China)

While he didn’t personally lead troops, Qin Shi Huang is remembered as a warlord who unified China, even going so far as to standardise weights and measures, make Chinese writing uniform, and issue a new Imperial currency. He’s also remembered for the creation of what we now know as the Terracotta Army, which was constructed to protect him in the afterlife. Since he likes to recruit Barbarians in-game, he dislikes when other Civilizations attempt to defeat them.

New Ability: Thirty-Six Stratagems

Melee units receive the Converts Barbarian Action. This action transforms Barbarian units into your units.

The leader pass is only currently available on PC and mobile, and 2K says that the “base game required to access all Civilization VI: Leader Pass content and additional DLC packs required to access certain leaders and content included in the Leader Pass”.