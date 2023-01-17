Remnant: From the Ashes is coming to Nintendo Switch

Not only is Remnant: From The Ashes a well-received Soulslike with a sequel announced, but it’s also now been announced by THQ Nordic that it’s coming to Nintendo Switch in both digital and physical forms.

The game allows for co-op, and you can check out the Switch announcement trailer below, which shows footage captured from the console itself. It isn’t clear if Gunfire Games and THQ Nordic will be including the DLC (such as Subject 2923 or Swamps of Corsus) yet, but have reached out to the publisher to check, and will update our story if we hear back.

Humanity is struggling to survive, but they possess the technology to open portals to other realms and alternate realities. Are you brave enough to travel through these portals to uncover the mystery and take back what’s yours? Explore dynamically-generated worlds that change each time you play through them. Each of the game’s four unique worlds is filled with monstrous denizens and environments that will provide fresh challenges with each playthrough. Adapt and explore – or die trying. The hostile environments will greet you with tough-as-nails enemies and epic bosses. Slay the monsters, earn experience, grab the loot and upgrade materials to prepare and approach each encounter in dozens of unique ways.

We don’t have an exact release date yet, but Remnant: From the Ashes is coming “soon” to Nintendo Switch, and is out now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

We reviewed the game way back in 2019, scoring it a 9/10 and saying that it “has enormous depth, and a story that can still be followed without delving into the lore. It’s a game with a great core loop that will keep you coming back for more, which is especially important in a game that requires multiple playthroughs to see everything it has to offer. If indeed you ever do see it all. Most importantly, Remnant: From the Ashes is just a damn good action RPG”.