Tales of Symphonia Remastered trailer shows off some fresh gameplay

Due out on February 17th, Bandai Namco has released a new Tales of Symphonia Remastered trailer that focuses on the gameplay.

The game originally came out on GameCube back in 2004, but also came to PS3 in 2014, with a PC release following in 2016. It spawned a sequel in Dawn of the New World, then a collection (Tales of Symphonia Chronicles) came out in 2014, so Tales of Symphonia Remastered is very much looking to appeal to fans who loved the game back then, and can’t wait to try it out in shiny new remastered form in a month or so. It was very popular at the time, hitting an 86 on Metacritic, but aside the PS3 release, it’s never hit Sony consoles outside of Japan.

The trailer simply has the description “Build new alliances and try out different unison attacks to defeat your fiercest enemies across Sylvarant”, and you can check it out below:

In the game, players will be able to explore the vast decaying world in order to regenerate Sylvarant while saving Tethe’alla. To do so they will be able to use powerful techniques and unison attacks with their team to defeat powerful foes. In addition to the weapons and accessories that can be found in the world, crafting will also allow the party to regenerate and keep going as they will need all their strength and friendship to succeed in their perilous quest. The fight for freedom and a better world is in full force in Tales of Symphonia Remastered, a remastered version of one of the most loved Tales Of stories.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, but is also playable on PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on February 17th, 2023.