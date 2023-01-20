The Callisto Protocol gets New Game Plus mode

Striking Distance Studios has released a patch adding new game plus to The Callisto Protocol, along with more fixes to the title.

As you’d expect, you’ll need to have finished the game to use the new game plus feature, and you might also need to restart the game if you’ve got it saved in either Quick Resume on Xbox, or Suspended on PS5.

Announced on Twitter, the developer said: “A new update is available for all platforms, which includes New Game+. Based on your feedback, we also fixed the Maximum Security Achievement/Trophy bug and posted a full list of all the fixes and changes”.

The global fixes for all platforms are as follows:

Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the “The Protocol is About Life” achievement

Added New Game Plus. Complete the game to unlock New Game Plus and carry your pression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge

General performance optimizations across all platforms

Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles

Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground

Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode

Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages

Here’s the list of PC based updates:

Fixed low frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight

Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input

Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu

Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions

Lastly, on PS4 the developer has “Fixed low frequency crash in Snowcat when Jacob is talking to Dani”.

The previous patch was released on December 15th, and had a lot more fixes, which you can check on here.

The Callisto Protocol is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox.