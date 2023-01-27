The Pathless is coming to Switch and Xbox in February

Originally released for PlayStation and PC in 2020, Giant Squid has announced The Pathless is coming to Switch and Xbox on February 2nd, 2023.

While the release is digital, there will also be a physical version of The Pathless coming via iam8bit and Skybound, who will be putting out a Switch retail edition, with information on that due “in the coming weeks”.

Developed by the award-winning team behind ABZÛ and first launched in 2020, The Pathless sees players take on the role of the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. The Hunter must forge a connection with an eagle companion to hunt corrupted spirits, being careful to not become the hunted. Players will explore misty forests full of secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins and be tested in epic battles. ​

We reviewed this one on PC back in November 2020, with Mick saying “Giant Squid have created a beautiful world worth getting lost in, a cause worth fighting for, and a hero worth following. The movement and archery elements are sublime, while the puzzles will challenge but not confound you. It’s effortlessly playable and utterly charming, and it does it all without unnecessary violence and bombast. If you want an adventure to lose yourself in for a few hours, The Pathless is the way to go”, and scoring it an 8.5/10.

The Pathless is out now for PC and PlayStation consoles, and is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch on February 2nd, 2023.