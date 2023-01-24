The Walking Dead – Chapter 2: Retribution is coming to PlayStation VR2

Skydance has announced that The Walking Dead – Chapter 2: Retribution is coming to PSVR2 and PC on March 21st, with save data transfer possible. That means that people can transfer save data between Meta Quest devices, PlayStation VR2, and other PC VR solutions. The developers says this is so players can “can experience the game on various headsets from where they left off”.

The original first game is also coming to PSVR2, and on top of that, owners of The Walking Dead – Chapter 2: Retribution across Meta, Pico, PSVR2, and other PC devices will get an in-game weapon called “The Orphan” when the March 21st release date comes around.

It’s also the third anniversary of the The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and as such Skydance is giving people who own the first game a free upgrade from PSVR to PSVR 2, while Meta Quest 2 owners can grab a 30-minute demo from yesterday (January 23rd) up until February 6th.

Here’s the full rundown of news for the third anniversary:

For the anniversary of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, players who already purchased the game on PSVR will be able to download the game for free on PSVR2 when it launches on March 21, 2023.

A bundle for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Chapter 2: Retribution will be available for $59.99 USD on Meta. This offer starts on Jan 23 and ends on Feb 6.

All owners of Chapter 2: Retribution will receive a new weapon “The Orphan” once the game has launched on PC and PSVR2. This gift will also apply to Quest and Pico owners.

Skydance is also giving players a chance to play a demo of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on the Meta Quest store. This free demo grants access to the first 30 minutes of play of the game and will be available from Jan 23 to Feb 6.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is coming to PSVR2 and PC on March 21st, 2023.