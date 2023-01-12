Update 21.2. coming to PUBG: Battlegrounds

0 comments
Krafton has announced all the changes and new features coming to PUBG: Battlegrounds as part of the brand-new Update 21.2. The update will be going live on January 18 for PC and January 26 on consoles, but players that want to preview the new content now can do so on the PC Test Server.
The full details of Update 21.2. for PUBG: Battlegrounds can be found here, but a run down of them include:
- Vikendi World Updates
- Chill Out! – Mother Nature is back wreaking havoc upon Vikendi once again. With the 21.2 Update, players may find themselves face-to-face with the Blizzard Zone. Once players enter the Blizzard Zone they will find themselves moving slower, receiving consistent damage per second, hindered sight and sound, and vehicles will be harder to maneuver.
- Secrets to Explore – Along with the Blizzard Zone comes new secrets for players to explore with Secret Rooms. These Secret Rooms are located throughout Vikendi and players who obtain a Security Key and open the rooms will be rewarded with various high-tier items.
- Open for Repairs – Additionally, Repair Kits are coming exclusively to Vikendi! If players find their armor, helmet or vehicle has been damaged throughout the match, they can use the new Repair Kits. Helmet and Armor Repair Kits will repair them to full health, while the Mechanic’s Toolbox repairs 500 health for vehicles and can only be used while inside the vehicle.
- Care Packages for All – Finally, Multidrops are set to arrive in Vikendi! Similar to Taego, multiple care packages holding high-tier weapons, armor, consumables and more will randomly drop throughout matches.’
- Sanhok World Updates – Following player feedback, numerous changes are coming to Sanhok. First, Ascenders have been added to Cave and rock mountains, and Ascender attachments will be provided as starting items for players. Additional bridges connecting the northwest island to Bootcamp and Ruins have been added for easier travel across the map. The water area around Ruins has also been made deeper for players to swim across. Finally, sand terrain has been added to certain areas for easier traversing.
- Winning Matters, Even in Training – The Arena was recently introduced in a previous patch to Survivors for the Training Mode. Now players can showcase their dominance over friends or rivals with the win streak! Winning streaks in the Arena will be recorded after the live server update and a tied result will not affect a streaks progress.