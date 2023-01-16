Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge getting new demo

Everguild has unveiled the first Necron army to feature in the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, and they’re coming to another demo. The Sautekh Dynasty will be unleashed when the demo goes live from January 19 to 22 on Steam.

For those not in the know, “Warpforge is an upcoming collectable digital card game based on Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 universe. Players will immerse themselves in the vast Warhammer 40,000 universe through single player campaigns exploring each of the warring factions. They will fight in draft and constructed competitive modes, in both regular play and time-limited competitions with unique rules of engagement. Committed players will be able to take part in massive alliance wars, which will test the mettle of even the most seasoned veterans.”

The Necrons are an ancient race that have been around long before humanity ever existed, and are both implacable and relentless. They have been awoken after millennia, rested, ready, and tooled up with arcane technology and self-repairing bodies. As for the Sautekh Dynasty, they will lead the way in Warpforge, and in three days players can try them out in the Warhammer demo.

“With amazing artwork and battle mechanics, such as their ability to reanimate fallen troops, their undying legions will provide players with a brand new gameplay experience, and further insights into how Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is shaping up ahead of its release! Facing them in battle will be the renowned Ultramarines and the brutal Orks of the Goff Clan, each featuring a multitude of different decks and play styles, which players will be able to try out in both multiplayer and practice modes.”

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is due to release in 2023 on Steam, with other platforms following suit down the line, including a mobile version will full cross-platform support. If you want to do so, the game can be wish-listed on Steam right now, and you can join the Discord or sign up to the mailing list to make sure you keep up to date with all the latest news.