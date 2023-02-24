Capcom announces Cammy, Zangief, and Lily for Street Fighter 6

Excuse the gushing every time it’s mentioned, but Street Fighter 6 is looking seriously good. Not content with impressing both myself and Sean when we got a hands on preview last year, the fighter roster has slowly been getting bigger. Right after announcing the likes of Dhalsim and Guile to ensure the roster of 18 will include all eight of the original fighters from Street Fighter, now Capcom has announced Cammy, Zangief, and newcomer Lily will be part of the launch roster.

We’ve got the trailer that was shown at the Sony State of Play for you below, along with Capcom’s official descriptions of each of the three newly announced fighters. Lily is from the same tribe as T. Hawk, which got me thinking how much I enjoyed playing as T. Hawk back in the day. Anyway, trailer time…

Cammy: First appearing in Super Street Fighter II, the cat-loving Cammy returns with her beloved arsenal of high-powered attacks, including Spiral Arrow, Cannon Spike, and Hooligan Combination. The Heavy version of each of those three moves has been enhanced to allow for a delay and altered properties or damage. Visit King Street, Cammy’s foggy, industrial stage, and perform Super Art moves like the Killer Bee Spin and Delta Red Assault to send opponents to their knees and get the crowd buzzing.

Zangief: Rumbling his way onto the scene is the immense Zangief, an original World Warrior who loves to show off for the crowd at Barmaley Steelworks. A professional wrestler by trade, Zangief keeps hold of his trademark throws like the Screw Piledriver and Siberian Express, picking up new moves like the counter throw Tundra Storm. His Level 2 Super Art Cyclone Lariat and Level 3 Super Art Bolshoi Storm Buster are sure to be crowd-pleasers.

Lily: A new addition to the roster, Lily will seem familiar to some as she is a descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe, the same tribe as the iconic T. Hawk who was first seen in Super Street Fighter II. Small but mighty, Lily speaks with the spirits of nature at her home in the vibrant Thunderfoot Settlement and defeats enemies with her ferocious Condor Dive, Condor Spire, and Tomahawk Buster. Condor Wind will grant one Windclad stock, which powers up each of the aforementioned moves. Lily wields her war clubs to barrage opponents in her Level 1 Super Art Breezing Hawk and slams her enemies to the ground with her Level 3 Super Art Raging Typhoon.

It has to be said, as a fan of both Cammy and Zangief, they both look fantastic in the new Street Fighter 6 aesthetic, and I can’t wait to get my hands on them both.

Street Fighter 6 is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on June 2, 2023.