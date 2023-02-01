Rumbleverse is going offline at the end of February

Season two of Rumbleverse will be the last for the game, as developer Iron Galaxy has announced it will be shutting down on February 28th, at 10am CST (4pm UK time).

The game launched after multiple alpha and beta tests on August 11th, and being backed by a studio such as Iron Galaxy along with Epic Games itself, it’s a bit of a surprise to see it gone so soon.

The full statement from the official site is as follows:

Iron Galaxy Studios and Epic Games are very sorry to share that Season Two will be the last for Rumbleverse. This project has been a labor of love to create a new experience in a popular and highly competitive genre for games. If you’ve been a part of that journey, we thank you – whether you jumped into the first playtest after our reveal, or just shot yourself out of the cannon for the first time. Live services for Rumbleverse will go offline on Tuesday, February 28, at 10AM CST. Any player who has spent money on Rumbleverse is eligible for a refund of money spent on or in the game. This includes the purchase of a Rumbleverse Battle Pass or Brawlla Bills on any platform. We will share a FAQ page with additional refund information soon.

The statement continues:

Later today, we are deploying the final update to Rumbleverse. We are closing the store and opening the full experience to every player. The current Battle Pass will be granted to everyone. Your XP gains will be doubled so you can fast-track unlocks for every rank. Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos will be live and we’ve unlocked additional accessories and emotes in the game for free as well. There is still fun we can have together before the sun sets on Grapital City. The remaining weeks will be a chance to celebrate the competitive spirit you’ve brought to this game. There will be more livestreams to play some games with the developers and let them pull the curtain back to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the creative process that built this city.

It’s worth noting that while the service is shutting down for now, Iron Galaxy does hope it’s not forever. Elsewhere in an open letter to the community, the studio said that “It is our sincerest hope that this news does not mark the end of Rumbleverse. You may not yet have seen the Rumble in its final form. If we can welcome people back onto the deck of the battle barge again, we hope you’ll be there, laced up and ready to take your rightful place in the cannon”.

And of course this isn’t the end for the studio, either, as it also said “Iron Galaxy will keep making games. It’s our passion and our purpose. Our people are filled with skills and inspirations to keep the world playing”.