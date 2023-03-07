Destiny 2: Lightfall | Maelstrom Quest guide

The Maelstrom quest is the second memorial quest handed out by Archivist Quinn after completing the Destiny 2: Lightfall campaign. Its is required to unlock the Winterbite Exotic heavy Glaive. As with Stargazer, it’s a multi-stage quest that takes you all over Neomuna. You’ll receive it the moment you hand in Stargazer to Quinn in the Hall of Heroe, and you’ll crack it in no time with our Destiny 2: Lightfall Maelstrom Guide.

Step 1: Complete activities in the Vex Incursion Zone

“Bond with Strand sources, and participate in public events, patrols, and loot resources, all within the Vex Incursion Zone.”

This sounds more complicated than it is, but really it’s just very time consuming. First you need to travel to the current Vex Incursion Zone, signified on the map by a series of coloured streaks over the area. Once there, you need to fill up a percentage bar by completing activities. These take some time, as the percentage awarded is incremental to say the least. The rewards are as follows:

Loot a resource chest: 2%

Complete a patrol: 4%

Complete a heroic patrol: 8%

Complete a public event: 6%

Complete a heroic public event: 10%

The plus side here is that these all award Strand Meditations, glimmer, XP, and gear. As for “bonding with Strand sources”, that’s actually quite simple. You’re looking for little nodes of Strand, similar to the ones you interacted with in the campaign. You can usually find them in higher areas around the Vex Incursion Zone. Interact with them for a 30-second boost to your Strand subclass.

Step 2: Run a Lost Sector in the Vex Incursion Zone

“Complete the Lost Sector within the Vex Incursion Zone.”

This one will change as the zone changes. For example when the Vex Incursion Zone is in Lhiming Park (sic), you’ll need to complete the Thrilladrome Lost Sector. Either way, it’s straightforward. Kill the boss and loot the chest in the target Lost Sector on normal mode and you’re done.

Step 3: Go back to the Hall of Heroes

“Return to the Hall of Heroes and repair the Maelstrom Monument.”

Simply fast travel back to the Hall of Heroes and interact with the Maelstrom monument to restore it.

Step 4: Talk to the Archivist

“Return to Quinn to discuss the next steps.”

That’s it. Now chat with Archivist Quinn to begin the third series of objectives to restore the Bluejay Monument.