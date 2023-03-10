Dino-hunting Exoprimal release date is confirmed for July

Capcom‘s “definitely not testing the waters for Dino Crisis” Dino-hunting game Exoprimal release date has been confirmed as July 14th, 2023. This was revealed via a trailer released that shows off a lot more of the narrative that’s behind the title.

Described as an “online team-based action” game, the new trailer that confirms the Exoprimal release date states “online-only game”, but goes on to show a lot more story content might be present than you’d normally expect from this type of game. Check out the new trailer, below:

There will be an open beta test, meaning you can try it for free with no pre-order necessary, taking place on Friday 17th March and running until Sunday 19th March, and you can sign up for that here. You will need a Capcom ID and to have linked it to your relevant platforms, and Capcom says the goals of the test are to “observe the play experience of its participants, and to inspect the server load generated by matchmaking via worldwide cross-platform play. This will allow us to fix any issues that are discovered and also implement various quality improvements”.

The developer notes that “As such, issues such as game freezes or crashes may occur during this open beta period. This game is still under development, so we cannot guarantee a stable gameplay experience. We appreciate your understanding regarding this matter”.

There will be survey sent out after the beta test for more feedback, and if you complete that you’ll get an in-game bonus that can be used in the retail version of the game when it comes out. The beta test will take place on PC (Steam, Windows Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, and it’ll feature the tutorial, training mode, and dino survival mode, along with three maps (Downtown, Airport, Ruins).

Exoprimal is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on July 14th.