Today, The Pokémon Company International unveiled the official title and logo of the upcoming Pokémon animated series, “Pokemon Horizons: The Series”. It will premier around the world in 2023 and beyond.

The Pokémon Company group also released a new full-length trailer featuring never-before-seen footage from select episodes of the series. The trailer provides an early look at the storyline for “Pokemon Horizons: The Series,” which focuses on uncovering the mysteries of the Pokémon world.

You can check out the Pokémon Horizons trailer below:

In “Pokémon Horizons: The Series,” dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross; Murdock, who is skilled at cooking, and his partner Pokémon, Rockruff; Mollie, who specializes in healing treatments, and her partner Pokémon, Chansey; and Ludlow. Liko and Roy will also come across Amethio, who is joined by his partner Pokémon, Ceruledge, and belongs to an organization called the Explorers, as well as a popular video streamer known as Nidothing.

Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International had this to say about the announcement:

‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ is set to be a thrilling journey that explores new wonders and makes fascinating discoveries about the Pokémon world. The latest ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ trailer sheds further light on the mysterious adventures that await Liko and Roy, and we invite Trainers to join in unraveling these secrets when the series begins premiering outside of Japan later this year.”

More details regarding “Pokémon Horizons: The Series” will be announced in the future, including premiere timing and availability outside of Japan.