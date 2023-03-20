PGA Tour 2K23 now has Payne’s Valley, more Pros coming soon

2K Sports has announced that PGA Tour 2K23 now has Payne’s Valley, and also revealed more pros are coming to the game soon.

Payne’s Valley is special, however, because it’s the first public access course designed by the PGA Tour 2K23 cover star (and executive director) Tiger Woods. It’s set in “the majestic Ozark mountains of Missouri”, 2K tells us, and has “pristine waterfalls and streams, limestone rock walls, sweeping fairways and greens, as well as the famous 19th hole “The Big Rock””, and is available now for players to enjoy.

On top of that, there are more pros coming, including Olympic gold medalist, and eight-time LPGA Tour winner, Nelly Korda, who will be joining the ranks of Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, and Lydia Ko as playable female pros in PGA Tour 2K23. You can chcck out Nelly Korda doing mo-cap for the game, via this Instagram post.

In our review, Chris White said “PGA Tour 2K23 features tight controls for those who want to experience golf as close as they can to the real thing with the analogue swing. For beginners, or those who want less frustrating tournaments, the new 3-Swing System is the way to go. MyCAREER is a strong mode with plenty of customisation, and with plenty of unlockable attire for you and your caddie, there’s always a reason to earn that money to unlock knew gear. Finally, the Course Designer features more stuff to build with, making those who enjoy crafting their own unique happy.” He scored the game 8/10, so it’s a decent golf game, all told.

The game is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.