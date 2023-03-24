Throughout Resident Evil 4 Remake, there’re plenty of deranged people and animals that want nothing more than to tear Leon limb from limb. Whether it’s a chainsaw-wielding villager, a gargantuan sea monster, or some other deformed and infected creature, staying healthy is key. We’ve put together a guide which details how to upgrade maximum health in Resident Evil 4 Remake in this handy guide below.
Resident Evil 4 Remake how to upgrade maximum health guide
Understanding the herbs
As long as Resident Evil has been playable, the coloured herbs have been a vital source of health for every protagonist in the series. Knowing what each one does in its most simplest form in Resident Evil 4 Remake will help gain insight into crafting the most potent medicine.
- Green herb: consuming the green herb will restore a small amount of your health
- Red herb: when used with other herbs, it’ll enhance whatever concoction you craft, and like the yellow herb, it can’t be used independently
- Yellow herb: cannot be used alone, but when combined with other herbs, it will be the catalyst in increase your maximum health
Herb combinations
Below you’ll find a full list of how to upgrade your maximum health effectively, along with which herbs work best with one another. Whenever a yellow herb is present, your maximum health will be upgraded.
- Green and green: restores twice as much health as a single green herb
- Green and red: restores almost three times as much health as a single green herb
- Green and yellow: restores as much health as a single green herb and increases your maximum health
- Red and yellow: doesn’t restore health, but increases maximum health
- Green, green, and green: restores three times as much health as a single green herb
- Green, green, and yellow: restores twice as much health as a green herb and increases your maximum health
- Green, red, and yellow: restores almost three times as much health as a single green herb and increases your maximum health