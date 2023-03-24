Resident Evil 4 Remake where to find the shotgun guide

Throughout the history of Resident Evil, one weapon has become as iconic as the characters that wield it. Sure, you can use sniper rifles, bolt guns, and rocket launchers, but there’s nothing more satisfying than blowing the head off an enemy. The shotgun can be found early on in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and this handy guide will show you where to find it.

Resident Evil 4 Remake where to find the shotgun

Head for the bonfire

It’s going to be tricky to just grab the shotgun at first. In chapter 1, you’ll arrive at the main village where one of your police buddies is being burnt alive. Nice. Surrounding him, and pretty much everywhere you look, villagers will be swarming the place. To grab the shotgun without any hassle, it’s worth trying to take out some of the villagers out first. Failing that, as long as you get Leon to the building it’s located in using stealth, it’s also possible the quiet way. Regardless of the approach, you can find the shotgun to the left of the bonfire, as shown in the picture below.

Head up the staircase and past the open window to see the wonderful shotgun in all its glory. You don’t need to unlock any casing or complete a puzzle in order to acquire it. Simply grab it, open fire on the villagers, and enjoy!