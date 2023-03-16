Sea of Thieves Season 9 available now on Xbox Game Pass

Rare has today announced that Sea of Thieves Season 9 is now available for free on Xbox Game Pass via Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11, and Steam. The new update includes valuable chests called Chests of Fortune, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements as well.

“Season 9 introduces Chests of Fortune, valuable chests that can only be found within a conquered Fort of Fortune. Players that can overcome the challenge of hunting one down can turn them in for pieces of the new Fates of Fortune ship set. Players can also earn pieces from this set from The Reaper’s Bones by turning in Reaper’s Chests and Reaper’s Bounties. The symbol of the ultimate treasure hunter, the Fates of Fortune range of cosmetics will continue to expand in future updates, with Chests of Fortune moving around the world to be earned in different ways.”

Along with the new content, players are getting updates to World Events, such as making encounters with the kraken and megalodon more common, while making the difficulty scalable depending on the size of the crew. Doubloons can now be spent on new Pirate Legend-exclusive voyages, and ship captains will find an expanded Captain’s Log that contains a full breakdown of their recent exploits on the seven seas.

The Sea of Thieves website features everything you can expect from Season 9 through a detailed set of release notes. It offers more information on the Chests of Fortune, the Pirate Emporium, World Events, new Outpost cosmetics, accessibility and gameplay improvements, and a lot more.

A brand new trailer that dives into Sea of Thieves Season 9 can be found below: