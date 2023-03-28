Tekken 8 gets official Jun Kazama gameplay trailer

For fans waiting to see the triumphant return of Jun Kazama in Tekken 8, Bandai Namco has released an official gameplay trailer showing her off. Not only does the game look incredible in the trailer, Jun Kazama proves she’s a force to be reckoned with, providing fans the opportunity to see her iconic ‘Kazama style.’

Feel the power of every hit in TEKKEN 8, the latest entry in the legendary fighting game franchise from Bandai Namco. Utilising the power and realism of Unreal Engine 5, TEKKEN 8 pushes the envelope for fighting games by taking full advantage of the power of the latest generation of consoles. Groundbreaking new features, breathtakingly detailed character models and dramatic environments make this one of the most visually stunning and immersive titles in the genre yet. TEKKEN 8 picks up after the gruesome battle that ended in Heihachi Mishima’s defeat in TEKKEN 7, focusing on a new rivalry, pitting father against son as Jin Kazama stands in defiance against Kazuya Mishima’s quest for world dominance.

Back in February, we got a similar reveal for Nina, and in the coming months there’ll no doubt be plenty more gameplay reveals for the roster coming to Tekken 8. It’s been almost six years since Tekken 7 released, and at the time we said, “Tekken 7 has a fantastic combat system, using a straightforward system to implement lots of combos, and the new features such as Rage Arts help to change battles when it feels you’re done for. The Story Mode is pretty short, and the online servers are currently broken, but once they’re sorted, Tekken 7 will be one of the best fighting games out there.”

Tekken 8 will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, although no release date has been officially announced as of yet. You can watch the Jun Kazama gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 below: