The Callisto Protocol ‘Contagion Bundle’ out now

Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON have today released the ‘Contagion Bundle,’ featuring brand new content for The Callisto Protocol. It features the tough as hell Contagion mode, 14 new death animations for Jacob, and the Watchtower Skin Collection. Death is only the beginning with Contagion Mode, which we view as the game’s ultimate survival horror experience. When playing this mode, you’ll have to fight tactically and use your ammo wisely as you experience a custom balance of stronger enemies, limited resources, and no manual saves. Death means you’ll be resetting to the beginning of your current chapter. Thread carefully – the horrors of Black Iron Prison are more deadly than ever.

The Contagion Bundle is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you purchased The Callisto Protocol’s Digital Deluxe Edition or Season Pass, you won’t need to purchase it separately.

Back in December when the initial game released, we said, “The Callisto Protocol drip-feeds you with story until some big reveals in the final third, and while I wasn’t particularly playing it for its plot, there’re some interesting reveals. The acting is great, with a special nod to Karen Fukuhara from The Boys who gives a great performance. It’s a stunning game in both the animations and how it creates a tense and scary atmosphere, and the sound design is excellent. While it can be more difficult than it needs to be due to zoomed in camera angles, I won’t be forgetting it in a hurry. It’s disturbing, savage, and forces you to survive in the worst possible conditions.”

You can watch the trailer for The Callisto Protocol ‘Contagion Bundle’ below: