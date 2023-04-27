GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VERTO graphic cards announced

PNY has announced the new GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VERTO graphics cards, an expansion of the popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series. It includes new standards in gaming, such as DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray-tracing technologies, already seen in the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 is the 4th addition to PNY’s 40 Series GPUs and will be available in three different configurations: XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Overclocked Triple Fan, XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Triple Fan and PNY VERTO Dual Fan edition. PNY RTX 4070 GPUs feature 12GB of super-fast GDDR6X on-board memory powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture and the 3rd generation of RTX, delivering the speed needed to rip through the most demanding games and effortlessly create content.

The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU will be able to run most modern games at over 100fps at 1440p resolution, with prices starting at £589. The graphics card is the fourth addition to the PNY 40 Series and will come in three configurations: XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Overclocked Triple Fan, XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan, and PNY VERTO Dual Fan edition. A full break down of the features for each configuration can be found below:

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Overclocked Graphics Card DLSS 3

• 12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

• Triple Fan

• PCI Express 4.0

• DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

• EPIC-X RGB

• Overclocking: via VelocityX software

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

• Triple Fan

• PCI Express 4.0

• DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

• EPIC-X RGB

• VelocityX software

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB Dual Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

• Dual Fan

• PCI Express 4.0

• DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1