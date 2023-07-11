EE and NVIDIA join forces to offer great value cloud gaming bundles

EE has today announced it is teaming up with NVIDIA to offer some great value cloud gaming bundles to add to its ever-expanding gaming offerings. Customers can now gain access to some great cloud-based gaming services, featuring a membership for NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service GeForce NOW, starting at £22 per month.

There are two bundles on offer, and are part of a 24-month plan:

PC Gaming – Firstly, for those who want to PC game, EE’s new cloud gaming laptop bundle gives customers unlimited gaming and video data on their mobile, plus a 6-month Priority membership for NVIDIA GeForce NOW for just £23 a month, with a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 laptop and a Razor Basilisk V3 gaming mouse for £10 upfront. So, for less than one family takeaway a month, customers can experience incredible PC gaming at 1080p and up to 60fps, with NVIDIA RTX graphics on a great device, and access to over 1,600 games. Gaming on the big screen – Meanwhile – for those who want to game on the big screen, EE has introduced a new smart TV gaming bundle. The bundle provides customers with unlimited gaming and video data on their mobile, plus a 6-month Ultimate membership for NVIDIA GeForce NOW — for £25 a month— with a 43” Samsung Smart TV with Gaming Hub and a Turtle Beach Recon Cloud controller for £10 upfront. As part of an introductory offer, the smart TV gaming bundle is available until the end of July at just £22 a month, providing customers a saving of £72 over the 24 months. Now customers can get to enjoy epic gaming in more places than ever, with access to GeForce RTX 4080-class performance, up to 4K resolution and 120fps, and access to over 1,600 games —all for less than a takeaway for two.

In support of the launch, EE has teamed up with Leah ‘Leahviathan’ Alexandra, which saw the online streamer test-drive one of the new cloud gaming bundles at the UK’s highest altitude gaming den on the slopes of Ben Nevis, 1,500ft above sea level in the clouds of the Scottish Highlands.

“We are continually looking to join forces with the latest partners so we can offer our customers some of the best gaming experiences available,” said Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming at EE. “By partnering with NVIDIA, we’re able to not only provide customers with access to one of the best streaming platforms – but also offer them the hardware and data too, helping to make high level gaming even more accessible and affordable to customers across the UK.”

You can watch a trailer featuring Leah and the EE and NVIDIA partnership below: