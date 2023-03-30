NVIDIA has announced more games for March are coming to GeForce NOW, while also confirming Dead Island 2 is coming to the service in April.

Today, eleven more games are hitting the cloud service, including just-released Dredge (which you should totally play, by the way, as it’s fantastic), while April’s GeForce NOW list has a massive 23 new games, including 13 which are hitting the service on the same day they are released everywhere.

This all comes after Tchia was just released to GeForce NOW as well, right on release, along with a free reward for Marvel’s Midnight Suns which is available for premium members. Here’s the list of the 11 games joining the cloud subscription service today, as well as the platforms you will be able to get them from.

Added today

9 Years of Shadows (New release on Steam)

Terra Nil (New release on Steam, March 28)

Gripper (New release on Steam, March 29)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (New release on Steam, March 29)

DREDGE (New release on Steam, March 30)

Ravenbound (New release on Steam, March 30)

The Great War: Western Front (New release on Steam, March 30)

Troublemaker (New release on Steam, March 31)

Have a Nice Death (Steam)

Tower of Fantasy (Steam)

Tunche (Free on Epic Games Store)

Have a Nice Death is a cracker as well, and the closest I’ve played to Dead Cells since… well: Dead Cells.

As for April, well, Dead Island 2 is the star of the show, but as NVIDIA says, there are 11 games that are joining on the release dates. The big ones are Meet Your Maker, Road 96: Mile 0, Curse of the Sea Rats, Tin Hearts, and as we say, Dead Island 2. Of note is The Dark Pictures Anthology, which has all four games, but also Teardown is a superb title as well.

GeForce NOW April additions

Meet Your Maker (New release on Steam, April 4)

Road 96: Mile 0 (New release on Steam, April 4)

TerraScape (New release on Steam, April 5)

Curse of the Sea Rats (New release on Steam, April 6)

Ravenswatch (New release on Steam, April 6)

Supplice (New release on Steam, April 6)

DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters (New release on Steam, April 14)

Survival: Fountain of Youth (New release on Steam, April 19)

Tin Hearts (New release on Steam, April 20)

Dead Island 2 (New Release on Epic Games Store, April 21)

Lastly of note, NVIDIA says it’s working with Microsoft to try and bring “the first batch of Xbox first-party games and features to GeForce NOW”, which will add a massive amount of high quality games to the service as well, like Gears of War, Halo, and the like.