New Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection trailer shows off gameplay

With Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection out relatively soon, Atlus has revealed some gameplay via a new trailer for the title, out June 1st, with the game coming to PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch.

The collection includes lots of titles, so along with the trailer (below), we’ve dropped the official word on the package, as well.

Explore the rich beginnings of this RPG franchise with remasters of three timeless adventures that inspire players to go on a journey of discovery, mapping deep dungeons, and building customized parties for exploring and engaging in tactical combat. Play as the leader of a guild of adventurers, searching for rare treasures and secrets within the depths of a vast, sprawling labyrinth. Traverse and draw a map of the environment while encountering enemies large and small in turn-based combat, then return to town to rest, sell materials for better equipment, and manage your party, selecting from a collection of heroes to build the right team for the job. Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection launches on Nintendo Switch and PC on June 1, 2023. The collection contains the first three titles of the series, Etrian Odyssey HD, Etrian Odyssey II HD, and Etrian Odyssey III HD, and includes numerous quality of life improvements, like Suspend Saves, adjustable difficulty levels and an increased number of translated languages, as well as new DLC character portrait sets.

The dungeon crawling series will also include Character Portrait DLC Sets, which feature characters from the Persona, Shin Megami Tensei, and Soul Hackers series. The Etrian Odyssey series has been going for years now, with the first entry being in 2007 on Nintendo DS, and spinoffs like Mystery Dungeon being the more recent entries.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection launches on Nintendo Switch and PC on June 1, 2023.