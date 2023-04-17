Newly discovered Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

The Pokémon Company has announced that the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will feature a newly discovered Pokémon. The upcoming content, titled ‘The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,’ will see you “step out of the Paldea region as you take a school trip to the land of Kitakami. There, you’ll meet new people and Pokémon while unraveling the mysteries behind the area’s folk tales.”

According to The Pokémon Company, this newly discovered Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet is reminiscent to Terapagos, however, its name and true nature are “shrouded in mystery.” It is small and not particularly strong, but it can crystallise the energy in its body to form a protective shield. Whenever it feels in danger, it’ll assume a dormant state when it feels that its life is in danger by pulling its head, limbs, and tail into its shell to look like a jewel.

There will also be a newly discovered Pokémon in “Pokémon Horizons: The Series,” the latest animated series that recently premiered in Japan, set to debut in other parts of the world later in the year.

In our review of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from November of last year, we said, “if you can excuse the technical problems away due to how many fascinating ideas and mechanics Game Freak has thrown at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then make no mistake: this is a fantastic game underneath all of that. It’s just a terrible shame that once again fans again have to swallow the deficiencies in order to get to the good stuff. What you’re left with, then, is a great game that’s rather mired in technical issues. Oh, and team Sprigatito for what it’s worth.”

You can watch the trailer for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violent DLC that was released last month below: