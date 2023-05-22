Hideo Kojima documentary “Connecting Worlds” premiering in June

Kojima Productions has announced that the “Hideo Kojima – Connecting Worlds” documentary will be premiering along with an on-stage talk from Kojima himself at Tribecca Film Festival in New York City.

The even will take place on Saturday, June 17th at 5pm (Eastern Standard Time) at The Indeed theatre at Spring Studios. You can purchase tickets via this link. The documentary is 90 minutes long, and also features appearances from Guillermo del Toro, Nichola Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, and Chvches, and is directed by Glen Milner. Tickets for general admission will cost $20 each.

The documentary film “HIDEO KOJIMA – CONNECTING WORLDS” takes you on a journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game creator in the world. Featuring appearances from visionary artists and creators such as Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, Chvrches, and many others, this visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s childhood as well as his creative process from launching his own independent studio and creating Death Stranding.

As for the stage talk, then, “Hideo Kojima will take the stage at the premiere to share details about the documentary and hold a Q&A session with attendees”, Kojima Productions tells us.

Death Stranding 2 has been announced now, so Kojima himself must be pretty busy. We enjoyed the first game here, saying it “Death Stranding is an ambitious game, featuring so many different systems and ideas, but it never falls under the weight of them. Whilst journeying across a crumbled America can be hugely frustrating at times, I never got bored of it, and through the powerful story, tense gameplay, and amazing action sequences, this will go down one of Kojima’s best. Taking time to build the necessary structures and adapt to the terrain is time consuming, but making sure you’re prepared will make your experience a much better one. Fabricating tons of cool equipment is exciting, especially when you earn the ability to build something new, and the message of connecting people provides an important backdrop for a wonderful game”.