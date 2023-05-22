SEGA announces Sonic Symphony World Tour dates

SEGA has announced the World Tour dates for the Sonic Symphony, a musical tribute to the blue blur that some of us grew up with. The Sonic Symphony World Tour follows on from the 30th Anniversary Symphony, and the Brazil Game Show 2022 performances, with this new tour running from this year into 2024.

The show will kick off in the UK at London’s Barbican Hall on September 16th. Here’s the dates announced so far, with tickets going on sale on Thursday, May 25th at 10am (BST/UK) for pre-sale, and public sale from Friday, May 26th at 10am.

September 16, 2023 – London, UK at Barbican Hall

September 30, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA at Dolby Theatre

Sonic Symphony is an immersive, in-person concert experience celebrating over three decades of timeless music from SEGA’s iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. From classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes to rock and EDM songs, each live show will take fans on a musical journey through the Sonic universe, allowing fans to relive their favourite moments through song while synchronised spectacular gameplay footage plays at the same time. Each piece will be played live by a symphony orchestra and rock band and serve as a tribute to the music of Sonic that has defined generations of fans from the franchise’s origins until today.

The show is co-produced by SEGA, SOHO Live, and soundtrec. If you want to grab tickets you’ll need to head to the official site, and get involved there.