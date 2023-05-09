Street Fighter 6 open beta is coming this month

Capcom has surprisingly announced an open beta for Street Fighter 6, despite the game being out in less than a month.

It seems the open beta is due to fan demand, as Capcom said: “Street Fighter 6 is to be released on Friday, June 2, 2023, but we know you simply cannot wait! Because so many people sent a request during the recent closed beta test, we will now carry out an open beta, allowing more and more fans to try things out”.

There’s a very brief trailer below, announcing the beta, you can check out before we continue:

The open beta will take place on these dates/times:

May 19, 2023 00:00 PDT – May 21, 2023 24:00 PDT

May 19, 2023 07:00 UTC – May 22, 2023 07:00 UTC

Capcom also said that “The open beta will feature the same content as the closed beta test conducted in December 2022” and that “The release version will be further adjusted and will feature updated character balance, etc. We ask for your understanding”.

As usual you’ll need a Capcom ID to get involved, and here’s the list of playable content:

Character Creation (Only possible to create once)

Ranked Matches

Casual Matches

Battle Hub Matches

Open Tournaments

Training Mode

Hub Goods Shop

Extreme Battles (Updates daily)

Game Center (Updates daily)

Challenges (Updates daily)

DJ Booth

Photo Spot

Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken makes up the list of playable characters, and there are six stages available. You can create your avatar for the battle hub, too, but note that there’s also a demo of the game available for all formats that lets you try out the World Tour story mode, too.

We recently got hands-on with a lot more of the game, and Sean Smith said: “So once again, I walked away from Capcom a very happy and excited boy, dreaming of an arcade stick purchase (although I must stress, due to the mechanics, World Tour is strictly pad only for my money), and working myself up into a frenzy about all the fun I am going to have soon. I have never been so sure that a game is going to stick the landing, and utterly usurp the game that preceded it. I am sure a lot of casual fans who may not be au fait with fighters will enjoy it too, thanks to the accessibility and ease of sitting under the exceptional learning tree Capcom have generously included. Bring it on.”.

Street Fighter 6 is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on June 2nd, 2023.