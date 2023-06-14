Exoprimal PvE mode and alpha Exosuits revealed by Capcom

During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Capcom unveiled a deeper look at the PvE mode for Exoprimal, called Savage Gauntlet. The co-op mode wasn’t the only reveal, however, as Capcom also showed off new Exosuit variants that’ll be coming to Exoprimal via post-launch updates.

There will also be another open beta test which will be happening later this week, so players can get in on that action from June 15th (June 16th UK time, 1am) until June 18th. You’ll need a Capcom ID to participate, so bare that in mind.

Savage Gauntlet is a new game mode where five-player teams take on PvE scenarios that rotate weekly. These limited-time missions are late-game content that offer a higher level of challenge. Exofighters are encouraged to take leveled-up Exosuits into these combat tests and equip Module power-ups. Savage Gauntlet presents squads across the world with the same objective and the Exoprimal community is invited to vie for the fastest completion time. The missions are replayable and groups are welcome to come back and try new strategies to achieve higher rankings and even earn rewards

As part of the post-launch content map, Exoprimal will be getting alpha variant Exosuits. These are variations on the normal suits with different weapons. For example Deadeye usually has an assault rifle, but the alpha variant has burst fire and a shotgun. Here’s the full list:

Deadeye Alpha: Burst Fire

Zephyr Alpha: Energy Chakram

Barrage Alpha: Rocket Hop

Vigilant Alpha: Marksman

Roadblock Alpha: Fortress Shield

Krieger Alpha: Charge Shotgun

Murasame Alpha: Frost Glaive

Witchdoctor Alpha: Duality Beam

Skywave Alpha: Thunderclap

Nimbus Alpha: Double Barrel

We had a chance to play the game not so long ago, and Mick really enjoyed it, saying: “Ultimately, this is Capcom’s answer to the live service model and as such, it’s probably going to do fine. Capcom will support it with content and season passes, and if you disengage your logic motors there’s a damn fun experience to be had (though of course the build we played is not final, and balance changes could happen between now and launch). The accents are pretty awful all round and there’s no point in trying to make it all make sense. Exoprimal is simply chaotic, cathartic fun, of a kind that we just don’t get much anymore, and I’m excited to see more of it when it launches”.

Exoprimal is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox (and Game Pass) on July 14th, 2023.