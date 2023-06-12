Final Fantasy 16 demo is available now on PlayStation

Square Enix has confirmed that the Final Fantasy 16 demo is now available on PlayStation 5, and progress will carry over to the final game.

The Final Fantasy 16 demo will contain the opening prologue for people to play ahead of the June 22nd release date. Announced at the pre-launch celebration, Producer Naoki Yoshida explained that the demo will “give fans interested in starting the adventure early access to the opening prologue, with saved progress carrying over to the full game after its release”.

Square Enix explains that in the demo you can “take control of Clive Rosfield at the start of his epic tale and learn about his ambitions and goals, as he endures a tragic event sending him on a dark and dangerous path of revenge”. The publisher added that “completing the prologue allows players to experience a special battle demo which has numerous abilities unlocked, giving them the opportunity to jump into exhilarating battles and test out a wide array of devastating attacks and combos”.

Final Fantasy 16 introduces players to an all-new story in the FINAL FANTASY universe, an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the realm of Valisthea – a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals, and where peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions. The fate of the land is decided by the Eikons, mighty summoned beasts and their Dominants, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call upon and wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon known as Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

The trailer above (Ascension) was also just released, showing off the visuals, combat, and more for the game. Square Enix also revealed a short film called “Requiem”. This is a live action trailer, which you can view by clicking here.

Final Fantasy 16 is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on June 22nd.