Final Fantasy 16 Orichalcum guide: Where to find it?

As one of the rarest items in the game, Final Fantasy 16 Orichalcum is pretty hard to find, but you need it to finish one of the longest and most rewarding side-quests in the game. Final Fantasy 16 Orichalcum only drops in a certain moment, and we’ve scoured the game for tens of hours to find out where, so you can rest easy knowing you’re not going mad.

The thing is, you won’t have seen any for at least 25-30 hours of your playtime. In fact, you won’t even know it exists unless you’re trying to get the best sword in the game, and going for the “Half Past Twilight” trophy that goes with it. So without further ado, let’s get into it.

Final Fantasy 16 Orichalcum: What is it?

Basically, Orichalcum is an extremely rare crafting material, and in order to get the best sword in the game, Gotterdammerung, you will need not one, not two, but three pieces of it. There’s only one known way to find it, and you aren’t going to like it, because while it doesn’t take long, you will need to be at a high level, and competent at combat.

Where can I get it?

Orichalcum is only dropped from S-Rank hunt battles. Yes, that’s right, you’ll need to take out three of the four biggest baddies in the game, and each time you do, they will drop one piece of the rare material. At the time of writing, we had found four S-Rank enemies on the Hunt Board, and you need to know that you do not need to hunt Pandemoneum. As one of the toughest fights can be skipped, that’s a nice touch.

You need to hunt for Gorgimera (The Dhalmekian Republic), Atlas (The Imperial Province of Rosaria), and “Ruin Reawakened”, which is in the Sanbrequois region. These are all tough fights, and you will need to have a full quota of potions, and we’d recommend using Titan powers a lot to stagger and damage the enemies quickly, while also using the Phoenix to keep close to them.

The final piece of Orichalcum is another S-tier hunt, and it’s the hardest one, the dragon, located in Sanbreque in the location below.

And there you have it, all three pieces of Orichalcum done and dusted. Now to forge the best weapon in the game!