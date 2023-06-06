Jumanji: Wild Adventures is a new multiplayer adventure, coming this year

Outright Games and Sony Pictures Consumer Products has announced Jumanji: Wild Adventures, a new officially licensed game set in the world of the latest Jumanji films, coming to all formats this November.

The cast of characters includes Professor Shelly Oberon, originally played by Jack Black who recently released the song Video Games with Tenacious D. Also back for this new game are Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), and Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart), and while screenshots and reveal trailer (below) certainly show likenesses of the actors, the game seemingly won’t feature those cast meme bets as voice actors

Jumanji: Wild Adventures reunites the world’s most heroic explorers in a hilarious and exciting multiplayer adventure. Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar and Professor Shelly Oberon are all back and ready to quest as they search for treasure beyond their wildest imaginations. Players will have to work together as they find themselves back in the vast world of Jumanji, where they will be tasked with finding The Jewel of Jumanji, a mysterious artefact that is the key to finding their way back home. Featuring huge locations and formidable bosses, Jumanji: Wild Adventures is an all new, follow-up to Outright Games’ previous best selling title Jumanji: The Video Game. The game will be four times bigger, with a vast world to explore, including uncharted jungles, forgotten villages and icy mountains, even more deadly encounters and special items to unlock. The playable rag-tag group of explorers all have hilarious personalities and totally unique strengths, as well as unlockable powers and abilities which players can use to customise their play. Players can choose to quest alone with solo play, or team up with 4-player local co-op to create the ultimate adventuring team. With fiendish puzzles and dangerous enemies awaiting all who dare to escape the jungle, Jumanji: Wild Adventures is played best with friends and family.

Jumanji: Wild Adventures is coming to PC (via Steam), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on November 3rd, 2023.