Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants announced

GameMill Entertainment has announced a home-console version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants, coming on April 23rd.

Developed by Cradle Games and Raw Thrills, we’ve got a reveal trailer for you, as well as the key information on the game so far. The title is published by GameMill Entertainment, but of course is endorsed by Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products.

Check out the reveal trailer in full, below, which might jog some memories, because for some reason, I can’t remember this one very well at all. It’s a beat-em-up, though, as you can probably imagine.

Join Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo from the 2012 Nickelodeon series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in this exciting arcade-beat-em-up inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Battle your way across Coney Island, Dimension X and more on a mission to defeat the Foot Clan and your arch-nemesis Shredder!

Here’s some of the key features for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants:

Double the Mayhem: Fight your way through six stages and 13 boss battles, including three all-new stages and six new boss battles not present in the original arcade release.

Play as the Four Turtles: Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey, voiced by the talents of the 2012 TMNT series (Seth Green, Sean Astin, Rob Paulsen, Greg Cipes), are ready to fight against the evil Foot Clan!

Unleash Turtle Power: Use special super attacks unique to each Turtle to devastate waves of enemies and find tokens to summon mutant backup to help clear your foes.Team Up in Local Co-op: Play with your friends in four-player local couch co-op.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants will be released on 23rd April for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.