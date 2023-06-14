Sea of Stars will be a day one Game Pass title in August

Sabotage Studio has confirmed its highly anticipated turn-based RPG Sea of Stars will be in Xbox Game Pass on day one, when it’s released on August 29th, 2023. That means both Xbox and PC users who have Game Pass subscriptions won’t have to pay a penny extra for it when it’s released.

This was revealed as part of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended presentation, but of course the game is also coming to PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch.

Sea of Stars has a lot of people excited, because despite being a completely different genre to previously developed title The Messenger, that game did enough that people are looking forward to what the studio does next.

Sea of Stars tells the story of two Children of the Solstice, following youths Valere and Zale as they face their fated duty to become Solstice Warriors. They wield the lone force capable of defeating the monstrous creations of an evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer. Valere and Zale’s grand journey follows their mastery of Sun and Moon powers as they learn to combine their strengths to cast powerful Eclipse Magic. Legendary composer Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger) also joins Sabotage Studio’s composer Eric W. Brown on Sea of Stars’ rousing original soundtrack, delivering an incredible sonic experience for one of this year’s most eagerly awaited games.

It feels like forever ago, but we got to see the game back in March of 2022, and Lyle was seriously impressed even then. In his preview, he said: “Sea of Stars is a game that any and all classic RPG fans will need to play at the end of the year. The combat has more than enough systems to keep it interesting, and it might be one of the prettiest games I’ve ever seen in action. At the time of writing this I can’t think of a single game I’m more excited for this year, and in 2022 that’s a hell of a statement”.

Sea of Stars is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on August 29th.