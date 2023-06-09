Street Fighter 6 characters will be appearing in Exoprimal

Capcom has announced that Ryu and Guile from Street Fighter 6 will be making an appearance in upcoming dino shooter, Exoprimal.

Exoprimal is due to release on July 14th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, and it’s also coming to Game Pass for PC, Console, and Cloud, and this new announcement will likely entice a few new fans in, since Street Fighter 6 has done so well critically, and with players.

Ryu and Guile from Street Fighter 6, then, will be donning exosuit skins that you use in Exoprimal to attack and fend off the dinosaur invasion. Check out the trailer below, and the official word from the press release.

The Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 collaboration transforms Ryu and Guile into Exosuit skins players can equip when hitting the streets of Bikitoa Island. Keep on alert for future announcements on a combo of other Street Fighter™-themed cosmetic items Exofighters can take into the wargames this autumn. More crossovers between Exoprimal other Capcom titles are also in the works, so stay tuned! Exoprimal is an online, team-based action game pitting humanity’s futuristic Exosuit technology against history’s most ferocious beasts – dinosaurs. Set in 2040, players are pulled into wargames orchestrated by the advanced A.I. Leviathan. In the main game mode Dino Survival, teams of five Exofighters race to complete objectives while fending off hordes of dinosaurs to survive. Each match is different from the last, and players can swap between Exosuits at any time and change their tactics as new challenges arise. Along the way, players will unlock story sequences and earn rewards to customize their Exosuits.

Mick recently had a chance to preview Exoprimal, and really enjoyed it. He said that it’s “simply chaotic, cathartic fun, of a kind that we just don’t get much anymore, and I’m excited to see more of it when it launches”. If you’ve ever wanted to do a Hadoken into a T-Rex’s face, this seems like maybe the only opportunity you’re gonna get.

Exoprimal is coming to PC and consoles on July 14th.