The Legend of Monkey Island is coming to Sea of Thieves

During the Xbox Games Showcase, it was announced that The Legend of Monkey Island will be coming to Sea of Thieves, starting July 20. Popular characters like the legendary Guybrush Threepwood, LeChuck, Murray the Demonic Talking Skull will all be arriving over monthly instalments as part of the ‘Three Tall Tales,’ arriving for free.

It’ll be exciting to experience Monkey Island in Sea of Thieves in a first-person view as opposed to the iconic point-and-click style, and the trailer gave us a big idea of what to expect. Made in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, it’s set to deliver “an authentic story with a single hypothetical question at its heart – what if Guybrush and co. arrived on the Sea of Thieves?” On Xbox Wire, there’s an exclusive interview with Sea of Thieves creative director Mike Chapman, a lot more information was revealed.

“The idea of what could a potential story be if Guybrush and Elaine found their way into the Sea of Thieves, that was something we thought about during the development of A Pirate’s Life,” said Chapman. “It felt like that was a really interesting idea to get players guessing: “Would they actually go tell a Monkey Island story?” So that did inspire the side quest that takes place in A Pirate’s Life – let’s explore a little sliver of what point-and-click gameplay could feel like in Sea of Thieves. You use some items, there’s some nested solutions that you need to discover. We were definitely inspired by what a Monkey Island experience could look like in Sea of Thieves.”

For more information you should check out the interview, but to watch Monkey Island cross paths with Sea of Thieves, check out the trailer here: