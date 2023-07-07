NBA 2K24 is coming September 8th, will feature cross-play

2K Games has fully revealed NBA 2K24, including the release date, modes, cross-play functionality, platforms, and the 25th anniversary version. Of course, it was confirmed yesterday (July 6th) that Kobe Bryant would be the cover star for the Black Mamba edition and Kobe Bryant edition, but now we have a plethora of details to go through.

However, just like with NBA 2K23, the cover star will have his own Mamba Moments in the game. 2K Games says you will be able to “recreate some of Kobe’s most captivating performances and progress through his transcendent journey from a young phenom to one of the greatest players of all time”. On top of that a new feature called “ProPLAY” translates real NBA footage into the NBA 2K24 gameplay will be featured, and 2K says it “delivers animations and movements via on-court NBA action for a generational leap in authenticity on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S”.

NBA 2K24 having cross-play is a big deal, as it’s a first for the series, and means that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X players can play together. Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts said: “As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball”, adding “while we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay”.

If you’re in the USA or Canada, you can also purchase a limited version of the WMBA Edition as a GameStop exclusive, and that cover features WMBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu as the star.

Otherwise, there are three versions of the game, as follows:

The Black Mamba Edition will be available for £89.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC; along with 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content, including 15K MyTEAM Points; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves.

The Kobe Bryant Edition will be available for £59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and £69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s worth noting that the Black Mamba Edition and the 25th Anniversary Edition include dual-generation access, so if you want to play on the current and old-gen of consoles for your preferred format, you’ll need to get either of those versions.

NBA 2K24 will be released on September 8th.