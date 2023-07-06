NBA 2K24 cover star is hall of famer, Kobe Bryant

2K Games has revealed the cover star for NBA 2K24, and in their words, it’s the “18-time All-Star, five-time NBA World Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medallist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer” Kobe Bryant.

Bryant will be the cover star for the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition, as well as the Black Mamba edition. Bryant has an absolutely mammoth list of career highlights and awards from his playing career at LA Lakers (1996-2016), even winning things like the 1996 NBA slam dunk content, twice winning the NBA scoring champion (2006, 2007), and even grabbing the MVP award four times in the all-star games, as well. He has a superb 25 points per game average, and won Olympic gold medals in both Beijing (2008) and London (2012).

Last year’s game featured another legend of the sport in the form of Michael Jordan, which also brought back the Jordan Challenge that was previously last seen in NBA 2K11. It seems the marketing for NBA 2K24 is ramping up, so hopefully we’ll have more exciting news for basketball fans in the coming days and weeks.

NBA 2K23 went down well with most people, but Chris White did feel a bit fatigued by the microtransactions, saying “NBA 2K23 is both an exceptional game and an irritating one. I understand they want players to keep playing and progress through continuous play throughout the year, but VC is just too much of a problem. Grinding is fine, but when the reward for success if too small, it forces you to either spend money to feel any real benefit, or just stick to the modes where VC isn’t a factor. Thankfully, The Jordan Challenge and MyNBA Eras are good enough to make that choice easier. Gameplay is wonderful, and the small tweaks do enough to make it stand tall above last year’s entry in that respect, at least.” in his review.