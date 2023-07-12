You might be wondering how long it takes to beat Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. We’ve played it through numerous times to give you all the details here at God is a Geek.

Firstly, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is a bigger game than its predecessor, but not by a huge amount. The first game would have taken you about 4.5 hours to complete, whereas Oxenfree 2 has a few more puzzles to contend with and a slightly longer story which stretches out its run time a little.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals | How long to beat?

With all that said, you can still expect to beat Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals in 5-6 hours on your first playthrough. This will be because you’re exploring the island carefully, maybe looking for collectibles, and you may even get a little lost too, or stuck on a particular puzzle for a while.

However, you’ll likely want to play Oxenfree 2 multiple times given the game has multiple endings. So to see everything Oxenfree 2 has to offer, and indeed get all the trophies, you will likely want to play it through more than once.

