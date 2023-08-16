Broken Edge is coming to PlayStation VR2 in September

Fast Travel Games and developer Trebuchet has today announced that multiplayer VR sword fighting game Broken Edge is coming to PSVR2 on September 19th. It’ll cost $14.99 at launch, but if you pre-order now you will be able to get it cheaper, at $9.99.

“With the power and unique features of Sony’s PlayStation VR2, this enhanced version of Broken Edge will offer even more fluid and visceral sword fighting,” said Guillaume Perreault Roy, Game Director at Trebuchet. “With PS VR2’s adaptive triggers, you’ll notice the tension as you unsheathe your blade, and with its haptic feedback, you’ll feel the impact of clashing steel. Coupled with its distinctively vibrant landscapes, Broken Edge on PS VR2 is a captivating virtual reality experience fit for apprentices and seasoned swordsmen alike.”

Check out the launch trailer, newly release, below:

In Broken Edge, players embody one of nine fighters and challenge opponents to thrilling duels in eye-popping, dream-like landscapes. Players can utilize diverse melee weapons, distinctive martial art playstyles and state-of-the-art fencing mechanics to beat the opposition. Those who conquer their adversaries and emerge victorious will earn a coveted place on the worldwide leaderboard.

The game will also beg getting a ninth fighter alongside this release, and the PS5/PSVR2 version has been optimised for PlayStation VR2, with features as follows:

Adaptive Triggers: Experience realistic resistance when gripping the hilt or unsheathing the blade.

Haptic Feedback: Feel the impact of every swing, clash, and connected hit.

Eye-Tracking: Focus on in-game actions and interactions with little distraction to hone sword-fighting skills.

PlayStation Trophies: Earn rewards for mastering the art of the sword and defeating opponents.

New Fighter: Once a respected Samurai, he decided that no master or no lord deserved his blade. Unbond and untamed, meet the Ronin!

Broken Edge is coming to PSVR2 on September 19th.