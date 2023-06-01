VR horror action RPG ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice’ announced

Fast Travel Games has announced Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, a brand new VR horror action RPG at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. Set in the World of Darkness universe, you’ll be able to prowl the streets of a “dark and blood-soaked Venice,’ on Meta Quest 2 and PSVR2 later this year.

In this first-person single-player adventure RPG, you play as Justice, a vampire of the Banu Haqim clan. After your sire is mysteriously murdered and a relic is stolen, you travel to Venice, Italy, home of the death-worshiping Hecata vampires, in search of answers. Fiercely devoted to upholding their moral code, the Banu Haqim are known for enforcing laws, handling threats, and punishing transgressors. Use your vampiric Disciplines to hunt and remain hidden from society’s gaze while you work to track down the culprits.

“Justice allows players to experience the tantalizing world of Vampire: The Masquerade like never before, thanks to the power of virtual reality. Get ready to get up close and personal with allies, enemies, and of course, prey, all in stunning VR,” said Erik Odeldahl, Creative Director and co-founder of Fast Travel Games. “There is no shortage of mysterious Kindred to meet, exotic locales to traverse, or foes to splatter on the architecture.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is set to feature a main narrative with various side missions, as well as unique dialogue options, where players will be able to do the following:

● BE A STEALTHY VAMPIRE: Hide in plain sight with Cloak of Shadows, boil the insides of your victims with Cauldron of Blood, or place a Shadow Trap to drag them into Oblivion. Players can also use the crossbow attached to their arms for combat and solving puzzles.

● BECOME THE APEX PREDATOR: Upgrade stealth, combat, or stamina skill trees to become more powerful. Skill tree experience is gained by completing missions or specific objectives.

● EXPLORE A DARK AND MYSTERIOUS VENICE: See what Venice looks like outside the tourist photos. Explore murky alleyways, ensanguined canals, forgotten catacombs, and opulent palazzos in your quest for retribution.

To coincide with the announcement of Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, a reveal trailer was shown off, which you can watch below: