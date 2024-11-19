VR shooter Action Hero release date announced

Fast Travel Games has announced the release date for its upcoming VR shooter, Action Hero, and it’s soon: December 12th, in fact.

To celebrate the news, the developer (which has also released Mannequin, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, Apex Construct, and Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife) has put out a new trailer (the first in a series) showing off some of the levels from the game. You can check that out, below, and we’ve also got the blurb on the game, and the main key features.

In Action Hero, players become the protagonist in five different movies. Every film consists of four acts, each featuring five scenes. Players progress through scenes by defeating enemies, and dodging obstacles in cinematic slow-motion, with time speeding up when players move faster. Quick reflexes and skilful planning are essential; take a hit and you’ll go back to the beginning of the given act. Each movie pays tribute to a classic genre. You’ll dive deep into temples, pull off a nail-biting heist, face hordes of ninjas, and more. Boss encounters, new weapons, and thrilling set pieces make each movie distinct. One moment you’ll be ducking boulders and fending off a raptor attack, the next you’re dodging motorcycles and fighting your way through a moving train.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

5 Core Movies & 5 Director’s Cuts: Immerse yourself in a modern action epic, break into the enemy base for an explosive heist, explore ancient ruins and more in several movies spanning different genres. Once you’re done, dive into Director’s Cut versions of each level for new, more challenging and wacky scenarios.

Immerse yourself in a modern action epic, break into the enemy base for an explosive heist, explore ancient ruins and more in several movies spanning different genres. Once you’re done, dive into Director’s Cut versions of each level for new, more challenging and wacky scenarios. Comfortable, Cinematic Design: Stationary combat allows you to focus on your physical movements rather than button presses, while slow-motion pacing lets players fight back with stylish flair.

Stationary combat allows you to focus on your physical movements rather than button presses, while slow-motion pacing lets players fight back with stylish flair. Weekly Shot Challenge & Other Features: Perfect your runs for high scores, hunt for hidden collectibles, or tone down the challenge with the Relaxed Mode. The Weekly Shot Challenge also combines four random acts into one movie for players to tackle and compete for high scores in.

Perfect your runs for high scores, hunt for hidden collectibles, or tone down the challenge with the Relaxed Mode. The Weekly Shot Challenge also combines four random acts into one movie for players to tackle and compete for high scores in. Built For Meta Quest: Designed with standalone VR in mind, enjoy wire-free gameplay that allows you to lean out of the way of bullets, duck under boulders, and weave through laser grids without getting tangled up.

Action Hero is coming to Meta Quest headsets on December 12th.