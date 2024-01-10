Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice coming to PC VR in February

Fast Travel Games has announced Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is coming to PC VR headsets on February 6th, costing $29.99, which includes a limited time 20% discount for launch.

The title was previously only available on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2 headsets, but a PC VR release means players with devices like HTC Vive, and other PC VR solutions, can enjoy it too. The team says that “PC VR players will enjoy the game’s narrative campaign, thrilling stealth gameplay, and incredible visual fidelity on headsets like the Valve Index or Meta Quest via streaming/Link. The game will be available via Steam”.

The latest trailer is below for you to enjoy:

First released on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2 in 2023, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice sees players set out to uncover the mystery behind their sire’s murder and reclaim a stolen relic in the dark underbelly of Venice, Italy. Playing as Justice, a vampire of the Banu Haqim clan, players follow a gritty main narrative, using special powers known as Disciplines to deceive and eliminate guards and engage in unique dialogue options to track down the culprits.

Here’s the key features for the PC VR version of the game, from the official press release:

Full narrative campaign & side missions: Sneak through the streets of Venice as Justice, picking off enemies from the rooftops and completing side missions to unlock new powers.

Sneak through the streets of Venice as Justice, picking off enemies from the rooftops and completing side missions to unlock new powers. Explorable Venice: With a hub world connecting missions and an open-level design, players will explore Venice’s twisting canals and stunning skyline.

With a hub world connecting missions and an open-level design, players will explore Venice’s twisting canals and stunning skyline. Improved PC performance: Updated visuals and performance make an already gorgeous experience look right at home inside your PC VR headset.

VR is still a major thing, with titles like Vertigo 2 hitting PSVR2, and even a Taskmaster game announced for Meta Quest, and the recently released Asgard’s Wrath 2 getting a whopping 9/10 score from us, and offering a full, massively long, deep experience in VR.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is out now for PSVR2 and Meta Quest, the PC VR release is coming on February 6th.