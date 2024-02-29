Guardians Frontline gets free new update today

VirtualAge and Fast Travel Games have launched a new update for Guardians Frontline today featuring stronger enemy types and more. Along with introducing new enemies to the game, there’s also an increased level cap and a new skin for the most dedicated of players. What’s more, the new update for Guardians Frontline is free to all players on Meta Quest platforms and SteamVR.

In Guardians Frontline, players become both soldier and commander as they fight off enemies and build bases in a single-player and co-op campaign. The game is a hit with the VR community, earning top-end user review scores, and winning multiple categories at the 2023 NYX Game Awards.

For a breakdown of all the new features coming with the update, they’re as follows:

New Enemy Types – Battle an evolved version of the Arack, a spider-like enemy that can now burrow underground. You’ll also face a new version of the Siege Sentinel that adds long-ranged projectile attacks, and dodge the freeze attacks coming from the stronger Insect enemies.

Level Cap Increased To 50 – The Level Cap has been raised from 40 to 50, giving you new ranks to earn. Do you have what it takes to fight your way to the rank of Supreme Commander?

New Guardian Skin – Not only does the new Level Cap earn you a new rank, but Supreme Commanders will also receive a brand new skin. This offers 30% extra protection against explosive damage.

Finally, the free new update for Guardians Frontline also includes a new attack for the AK20 weapon, a range of big fixes and tweaks, and changes to the Editor Mode.