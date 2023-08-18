Madden NFL 24 available now

EA Sports has today released Madden NFL 24 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, featuring plenty of improvements and new features. Set to offer “game-wide innovation that immerses fans in the most authentic National Football League experience to date,” it features more control over the game and added realism, including the returning Superstar Mode.

“Launching Madden NFL is about more than a game – it’s a cultural moment in the football world, a signal to fans that a new season is here and it’s time to play,” said Daryl Holt, SVP, EA SPORTS and GM, Tiburon. “With ultra-realistic gameplay, greater depth in connected experiences across modes and cross-play functionality, Madden NFL 24 presents more opportunities than ever for football fans to play their own way and celebrate their shared passion for the NFL.”

Key features in Madden NFL 24 include:

The next evolution of FieldSENSE™ on PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC delivers more realism on the field through additions and adjustments to thousands of tackle animations, catch sequences and new pass types.

Foundational football enhancements across blocking, ball carrier pathfinding, quarterback decision-making and defensive back behaviours present an authentic challenge on PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions.

EA SPORTS SAPIEN Technology on PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC provides a new skeleton for player models built from the ground up that ensures a new level of animation fidelity, smoother movement, and more realistic looking bodies.

Fan-favourite Superstar Mode returns on PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, with a revamped feature set that starts at the NFL Scouting Combine and continues with weekly mini-games, objectives and in-game feedback; all-new Superstar Showdown allows for continued avatar progression in a fast-paced 3v3 mode while playing alongside friends.

Franchise Mode features updates on on PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions, such as the highly anticipated return of Training Camp paired with in-season mini-games, while new commissioner tools, draft generators and expanded trade slots give players more control over their NFL franchise.

In Madden Ultimate Team™, a new user flow and streamlined experience helps players navigate seven full seasons of content – the first of which is already underway.

We’ve gone hands-on with it, and our review will be going live soon. So far, we’re pretty impressed with the improvements, so keep your eyes peeled for more.